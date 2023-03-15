Summary

Essex schools closed during teachers strikes

By Sophie England

Our live feed has now finished.

  • - Teachers are walking out today in a row over pay and funding for the education system.
  • - Large numbers of Essex teachers are set to join demonstrations in London this morning,
  • - More than 50 schools across Essex are partially closed due to the strikes.

