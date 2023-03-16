The Heritage Marine Foundation, at Downs Road Boat Yard, has been working on an upcoming season of Shadow and Bone, which is being released on Thursday.

A team of riggers and shipwrights from Maldon flew to Budapest to work on the sets of the Netflix production.

They stayed on location throughout the filming of the series to train the actors and operate the sails and gear to make the action filmed on the boats look as realistic as possible.

Foundation members: Liam Ramm, Erik Henry, Rae Weaver, Jasmin Klimcke, Andrew Balfe and Jim Dines (Image: Heritage Marine Foundation)

Shadow and Bone is based on two series of books by Leigh Bardugo, featuring Wonder Woman and Free Reign actor Freddy Carter and The Chronicles of Narnia actor Ben Barnes.

The foundation members have also worked in Malta, Germany and around the UK for other major media productions including Wonder Woman, Robin Hood, Tarzan and The Mercy.

On set: crew on set of Shadow and Bone (Image: Heritage Marine Foundation)

They also worked on The Third Day and the Essex Serpent, both of which were filmed in Maldon and on Osea Island.

Jim Dines, trustee of the Heritage Marine Foundation, said: “A team of riggers and shipwrights flew out to Budapest to start work rigging out the sets for the exciting second season of Shadow and Bone that starts streaming on Netflix this Thursday.

Large boat: realistic boat built for filming (Image: Heritage Marine Foundation)

“This is not the first time we have been out to Hungary to rig film sets. In 2016 we were there to rig out the ships for the AMC series The Terror, and then again in 2019 for season one of the acclaimed first season of Netflix’s Shadow and Bone.

“I work closely with the art department developing the sets and designing the masts, rigging and sails for the ships that are seen in many films and TV shows.

Boat building: the development stages of a boat for set (Image: Heritage Marine Foundation)

“Several months of preplanning go into these designs, with much of the work being carried out at Downs Road Boatyard, in Maldon, before loading up miles of rope, hundreds of blocks and deadeyes as well as smaller boats and nautical items such as compasses and lamps for props and set decoration to make the ships as convincing and authentic as possible.

“At times you can spot them in front of the camera in costume, being part of the crew.”