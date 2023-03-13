A booking system is being trialled for all vehicles visiting Essex County Council (ECC) recycling centres from today (March 13) with the aim to help manage waiting times, reduce congestion and improve customer experience.

The booking process has already been trialled for all vehicles using Rayleigh Recycling Centre, and also for large vehicles using the nine van-friendly sites.

The council says both trials have been effective in smoothing the pattern of demand across operating hours and reducing queues and congestion at the sites.

Residents have been able to book in advance from last Monday (February 27) but are now required to do so.

Bokings cannot be made on the same day and will close a day in advance to allow for detailed lists to be provided to the sites and administrative teams.

Bookings for cars will have a 15 minute timeslot and residents are asked to limit visits to one booking per week.

However, the council has warned residents will be denied access if they try to queue-skip when arriving for their timeslot.

Any residents that park up outside and attempt to walk waste in will be reported and refused entry.

Blue Badge holders as well as pedestrians and cyclists carrying waste from their own home are not required to book.

Malcolm Buckley, Essex councillor responsible for waste reduction and recycling, said: "The booking system trials at both Rayleigh Recycling Centre and the van-friendly sites have been well-received by residents.

"The sites have been less congested, and we’ve been able to reduce the misuse of sites by vehicles carrying commercial waste.

"Residents will continue to be encouraged to switch off their engines when waiting to access the recycling centres.

"We will monitor the trial to measure its success and can make amendments as necessary."