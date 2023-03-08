Weekday peak time Stansted Express services will return to four trains per hour from Monday, May 22.

Trains will run every 15 minutes during the following periods on Mondays to Fridays:

London Liverpool Street to Stansted Airport from 5.10am to 8.10am, and from 4.10pm 7.40pm.

Stansted Airport to London Liverpool Street from 6am to 9.15am, and 4.45pm to 8.15pm.

The service will continue to operate every half hour at off-peak times, but the new 12-carriage trains on the service have 80 per cent more seating capacity than the eight-carriage trains they replaced.

Other changes in the May timetable include additional weekday morning peak services from Southend, Southminster, Colchester, Braintree, Witham and Chelmsford into London.

There will also be additional weekday morning and evening peak services on the West Anglia route between Ely/Cambridge/Stansted Airport and London.

Stansted Airport's managing director Gareth Powell said: "The re-introduction of a four trains per hour service between London and the airport during the morning and evening peaks is a positive step in the right direction.

READ MORE

"Now we need to build on that and secure the return of the full service across the whole day, which was in place before the pandemic.

"We are very proud to be the number one airport in the UK for public transport use by passengers, and we look forward to working with Greater Anglia to maintain that impressive record, towards the return of an all day, four train per hour service at the earliest opportunity."

The service improvements are designed to support the ongoing recovery in passenger numbers and take advantage of the new trains rolling out - with the full transition to new trains expected to be completed this summer.

James Burles, managing director for Greater Anglia, said: "We’re pleased to be providing four trains per hour to Stansted Airport at peak times on weekdays from our May timetable change, as well as other peak time and summer season improvements aimed at encouraging even more customers to take the train."