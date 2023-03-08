Plenty of people won in Essex with prizes including from £5,000 to as high as £100,000.

National Savings and Investment (NS&I) have announced the 2023 March winners, let’s take a look.

Only three lucky winners in Essex took home a prize of £100,000, including someone with the bond number 505KE979410.

Here’s what one of our £1 million jackpot winners - who won with just over £4,000 invested in Premium Bonds - had to say about their big win 👇 pic.twitter.com/aYYUQRXqFu — nsandi (@nsandi) February 21, 2023

The owner's bond was valued at £7,000 and was bought in July 2022 with an overall holding of £16,200.

The second winner to claim £100,000 has the bond number 376FE226251.

The bond was valued at £20,000 and was bought in November 2019 with an overall holding of £45,000.

Finally, the last bond number from Essex to win £100,000 was 518WA819828.

Amount of Premium Bond prizes won in March in Essex

Every month only two winners take home £1 million but there are still plenty of other prizes available.

Three people in Essex won a prize of £50,000 while four people won £25,000.

£100,000 – 3

£50,000 – 6

£25,000 – 7

£10,000 – 22

£5,000 – 51

This month we’re celebrating our 500th Premium Bonds millionaire and another increase in the prize fund rate🎉



Could you be one of our next jackpot millionaires? pic.twitter.com/bqmUPrbrF6 — nsandi (@nsandi) February 15, 2023

How to see if you’ve won on Premium Bonds

You can check your account via the NS&I website.

Prize draws are conducted every month and prizes up to £1,000,000 are given away.

To find out if you have ever won a Premium Bonds prize, you will need to dig out your holder's information and head over to the prize checker.

You will need your holder’s number which you can find on your bond record, or in the app.

You can also use your NS&I number which you should be able to find on any communication about your bonds.