Harrison Bracci was accused of failing to send drugs off for analysis or download a mobile phone seized from a suspect.

He was also alleged to have put false information on documentation to the suspect in which they were told they faced no further action.

An accelerated Essex Police misconduct hearing chaired by Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington took place on Monday.

Misconduct - Harrison Bracci was found to have committed gross misconduct (Image: Newsquest)

The allegations were found proven and the panel determined he would have been dismissed if he had not already resigned.

Bracci was subsequently found to have committed gross misconduct.

Mr Harrington said: “We expect the highest standards of professional behaviour from all officers and staff and take a robust approach in dealing with any allegation of poor conduct.

“Honesty and integrity are critical to building and maintaining the public’s confidence.

“They trust in us to carry out proper and proportionate investigations and an officer doesn’t, we’re failing the public.

“Former PC Harrison Bracci’s actions showed him to be lazy and dishonest.

“He has let the public and his hardworking colleagues down, and does a discredit to the thousands of honest, hardworking officers and staff who protect and serve Essex every day.”