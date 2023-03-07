The incident took place at a social gathering held at a private address in August 2021.

An Essex Police gross misconduct hearing was held at Chelmsford Civic Centre on February 15.

The panel, chaired by Independent Legally Qualified Chair, Andrew Hearn, found the allegations against PC Courtney Bowers were not proven at gross misconduct level.

Instead, it was proven as misconduct and she had breached standards of authority, respect and courtesy and discreditable conduct.

PC Bowers was given a written warning.

Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Nolan said: “We have a robust disciplinary process for anyone employed by Essex Police who falls far below the high standards we expect.

“Respect for others is a cornerstone of our force’s foundation and behaviour of this kind is not acceptable, whether officers are on duty or off duty.

“We will continue to encourage all our officers, staff and volunteers to consider how they treat each other and the public and challenge inappropriate behaviour.”