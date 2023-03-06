The myster winner, known only as Mr K from Essex, has won £293,182.70 on the National Lottery.

The lucky man matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number in the EuroMillions draw on February 24.

He now plans to pay off the mortgage and go on holiday.

Mr K has become one of more than eight million players who win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games, including fellow mystery Essex winner Mrs F who scooped £1 million on Lotto last month.

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “What incredible news for Mr K for winning this fantastic prize, he can now go on his dream holiday and pay off his mortgage.”

At national-lottery.co.uk, players can buy tickets for all of the National Lottery’s draw-based games including EuroMillions, Lotto, Set For Life and Thunderball.

Thanks to National Lottery players, more than £30 million is generated each week for National Lottery-funded projects.

This money helps support everything from charities making a difference in Essex through to helping the nations' athletes win medals at last summer’s Commonwealth Games.