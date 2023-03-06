Officers from Essex Police's Operational Support Group (OSG) have made 18 arrests over the weekend as part of their work to help tackle serious violence.

The arrests took place between Friday and Monday in connection with a range of investigations including into drugs, robbery, and domestic abuse offences.

The OSG carry out activity to support a range of teams across the force including making proactive arrest attempts, high visibility patrols, and vehicle stops.

Chief Inspector Richard Baxter leads the team. He said: “This was another really busy weekend for my team.

“Essex Police is committed to tackling serious violence and violence against women and girls and activity like that this weekend plays a really important part in that.

“And we’re relentless in our pursuit of those posing a risk to people in Essex so we will be out again supporting teams across the force in helping you, keeping you safe, and tackling crime.”