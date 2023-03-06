The Met Office has put a yellow weather warning in place, running from tonight through Tuesday morning, with ice and some snow predicted to “lead to difficult travel conditions in places”.

The warning is in place from 9pm tonight until 10am tomorrow.

What to expect:

Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Snow and ice across much of Wales and parts of central, southern and eastern England



Monday 2100 – Tuesday 1000



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/duHzAzjFBR — Met Office (@metoffice) March 6, 2023

The Met Office has issued five tips for staying safe when travelling in the snow.

The Met Office warned snowy, wintry weather can cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous.

It is urging drivers to follow these few simple steps to prepare before journeys: