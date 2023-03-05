Venues across England and Wales will serve customers for an extra two hours during the coronation weekend.

Suella Braverman will extend pub licencing hours from the usual 11 pm to 1 am so that people can “enjoy an extra pint or two”.

The hospitality sector backed the opening hours change while 77% of the public approved of the move in a month-long consultation.

The Home Secretary can change the opening hours through Section 172 of the Licensing Act 2003 which allows the government to give premises permission to open longer.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman says 'King's Coronation will be a momentous occasion'





Ms Braverman said of the move: “His Majesty The King’s Coronation will be a momentous occasion deserving of special celebration.

“That is why I am extending the licensing hours over this historic Coronation weekend.

“Up and down the country, people can enjoy an extra pint or two in the evening while families and friends can come together to wish His Majesty The King a long and happy reign.”

Extended licencing hours for Coronation a 'timely boost' for pubs

Emma McClarkin OBE, chief executive officer of the British Beer and Pub Association, praised the move, saying: “This is a timely boost for the pub industry.

“In the midst of an acutely challenging period, I am sure our pubs will look to mark this joyous occasion by hosting special events and parties as part of national celebrations.

“The announcement of extended opening hours will help us all to mark this important event.

“It is sure to be a time for community and celebration, and the great British pub is always right at the heart of both, so I would encourage everyone to head down to their local and raise a toast to His Majesty during the Coronation weekend.”

When are licencing hours being extended for the Coronation?





Opening hours will be extended from 11 pm to 1 am on the Coronation weekend which is taking place between Friday, May 5 and Sunday, May 7.

What date is the king's Coronation 2023?





The King's Coronation will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London.

Will there be a bank holiday for the King's Coronation 2023?





There will be an official bank holiday across the UK on Monday, May 8.

On this day, people across the country will be encouraged to volunteer in their local communities as part of the Big Help Out initiative.