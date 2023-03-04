RAF Typhoon jets were scrambled to intercept an aircraft heading into London, according to Aviation Highlights.

The aircraft was escorted to London Stansted Airport.

The RAF jets were reportedly scrambled from Coningsby, with hundreds in the midlands area hearing a sonic boom sound.

Leicestershire Police said in a statement there was no concern.

A spokesman said: “We have received numerous calls in relation to a large explosion sound heard from various parts of the city and county.

“We like to reassure you that there is no concern however thank you for your immediate response to us.”

Now, Essex Police has issued a statement regarding the incident.

A spokesman said: “A flight has been diverted to Stansted Airport after communications with the pilot had been lost.

"The plane was escorted to the airport by RAF jets and landed shortly before 12.50pm today (Saturday, March 4).

“Officers are engaging with the pilot and enquiries are ongoing.”