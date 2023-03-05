Sometimes we all need a nice relaxing getaway to alleviate from life’s stresses.

Essex has many spas which are popular amongst residents across the county.

Now, Europe’s leading spa experience and booking agency Spabreaks.com, has revealed the five most booked spas in Essex based on booking data in 2022.

Here is what they are:

Lifehouse Spa and Hotel - Thorpe-le-Soken

The Lifehouse Spa and Hotel (Image: spabreaks.com)

Lifehouse Spa and Hotel was revealed as Essex’s most booked spa.

According to booking agency Spabreaks.com, the spa in Thorpe-le-Soken made up 39.6 per cent of all bookings made in Essex.

Whatever the occasion for being at Lifehouse, you will feel a sense of serenity in this lovely spa hotel, which specialises in spa breaks with a holistic approach that includes healthy food, rejuvenate treatments and naturopathic therapies.

Every spa stay includes accommodation, bed and breakfast and access to the gorgeous heritage listed gardens, as well as use of all the spa facilities.

Spa therapies include everything from pampering facials to energy healing and myotherapy along with consultations on detoxing and weight loss.

Stoke by Nayland - Leavenheath

Stoke by Nayland (Image: spabreaks.com)

The second most booked spa was Stoke by Nayland Hotel with 21.3 per cent of the bookings.

Idyllically located in the Dedham Vale Area, the award-winning, family-owned spa hotel is in the countryside on the Essex/Suffolk border.

As well as the 80 bedrooms in this contemporary and stylish hotel, there are private lodges too, which gives you and your group the benefits of the hotel facilities, as well as your own accommodation space.

At its Peake Spa, you can indulge in a one off treatment or a spa package including, if you wish, an afternoon tea complete with a glass of Prosecco.

The mud rasal chamber is a fun and relaxing way to spend time with friends, but for the ultimate treat, there’s a selection of blissful spa therapies to choose from.

Potters Five Lakes Resort - Tolleshunt Knights

Five Lakes Resort (Image: spabreaks.com)

In third, was Five Lakes Resort in Tolleshunt Knights with 17.9 per cent of the bookings.

Set in 320 acres of glorious Essex countryside, it offers all-inclusive short breaks designed for adults throughout the year.

How does visiting a resort with friends featuring a spa relaxation room with four-poster beds sound?

If that doesn’t catch your attention, how about a manicure room for seven and 12 spa treatment rooms?

All of this, plus a gorgeous treatment menu, swimming pool and tennis courts make this a fantastic option for a special occasion with your besties.

Combine a lovely spa with light, airy bedrooms, a tapas bar and relaxed brasserie and you have a weekend to remember.

Bannatyne Kingsford Park - Colchester

Bannatyne Kingsford Park in Colchester (Image: spabreaks.com)

Bannatyne Kingsford Park in Colchester was next on the list.

With 15.7 per cent of bookings in the county, the spa owned by former Dragon and entrepreneur Duncan Bannatyne takes fourth place.

Located in a stylish Georgian building, the day spa offering guests a wide range of leisure facilities and spa experiences.

With the opportunity for the whole family to relax together as well as space for adults-only in the spa area, the combination of gym, pool, premium beauty therapies and spa rituals from the famous Elemis brand, makes it the perfect destination whether you’re looking for a solo spa day or time with friends

Bannatyne Chafford Hundred - Grays

Bannatyne Chafford Hundred (Image: spabreaks.com)

Lastly, continuing with the same theme as the last entry, Bannatyne Chafford Hundred is Grays finishes in fifth with 5.5 per cent of bookings.

Offering an abundance of space and a range of fitness and beauty experiences, it is a modern leisure destination with something for everyone.

From the variety of exercise classes to a state-of-the-art gym, the large pool for length swimming to the relaxation room and collection of Elemis therapies.

This is a place you can visit with friends, family or by yourself for some well-deserved pampering.