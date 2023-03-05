If you fancy visiting any of them you might get peace of mind knowing what their standards of cleanliness are.

Thanks to the Food Standards Agency (FSA) we get to see what each of the hygiene ratings is for all the Wetherspoons pubs.

The inspections are carried out by the local authority and findings are updated on the FSA website whenever there is a new inspection conducted by the council.

There are 16 Wetherspoons pubs located across Essex (Image: PA)

What the ratings mean

There are six different ratings that a venue can be awarded from 0 to 5.

5 - Hygiene standards are very good

4 – Hygiene standards are good

3 – Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – Some improvement is necessary

1 – Major improvement is necessary

0 – Urgent improvement is required

What are the hygiene ratings of the Essex Wetherspoons?





The William Aylmer, Harlow

Rating: 5

Last inspected: February 10, 2022

The Blue Boar, Billericay

Rating: 5

Last inspected: May 20, 2021

The Dolphin and Anchor, Colchester

Rating: 5

Last inspected: July 27, 2021

The Dairyman, Brentwood

Rating: 5

Last inspected: May 18, 2021

Ivory Peg, Chelmsford

Rating: 5

Last inspected: May 13, 2022

The Roebuck, Rayleigh

Rating: 5

Last inspected: February 14, 2019

Moon and Starfish, Clacton

Rating: 5

Last inspected: September 5, 2021

The Temeraire, Saffron Walden

Rating: 5

Last inspected: January 17, 2023

The Last Post, Southend

Rating: 5

Last inspected: October 21, 2021

The Elms, Leigh-on-Sea

The Elms got a 5 hygiene rating from the FSA (Image: Google Streetview)

Rating: 5

Last inspected: May 20, 2019

The Parsons Barn, Shoeburyness

Rating: 5

Last inspected: November 10, 2021

The Rose and Crown, Maldon

Rating: 5

Last inspected: September 1, 2021

The Bottle Kiln, Dovercourt

Rating: 5

Last inspected: June 10, 2022

The Playhouse, Colchester

Rating: 5

Last inspected: August 26, 2021

The Picture Palace, Braintree

Rating: 5

Last inspected: September 15, 2021

The Battesford Court, Witham

Rating: 5

Last inspected: October 4, 2022