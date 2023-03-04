With several areas of natural beauty, sites rich in history and diverse eateries to grab a bite we have got lots to offer.

With an abundance of fun places to visit in the county, we have narrowed it down to ten top spots you need to visit in Essex at least once.

So whether your a first time visitor or a regular, here our ten places you must visit in the county.

Colchester Zoo

During your visit to Colchester Zoo, you will see many species from around the world and can learn more about them at the venue’s fantastic daily encounters.

As you navigate your way around Colchester Zoo you will visit different habitats, from the humid home of its Komodo Dragons to the zoo’s Africa plain, kingdom of the wild, home to white rhino, giraffes, ostrich, zebra and kudu.

Southend Pier

The longest pleasure pier in the world stretches for 1.33 metres out into the Thames Estuary.

A famous destination, the pier has seen several TV shows filmed including Eastenders, Great British Railway Journeys and Jamie and Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast.

Visitors can pick up a souvenir at the pier’s museum and learn more about its history.

Views - Lots of picturesque scenes to see at Southend Pier (Image: Southend Pier)

Dedham

Dedham is a picturesque village nestled in the heart of the Dedham Vale, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, located in the north of the county, straddling the River Stour into Suffolk.

It's High Street has an abundance of independent shops, cosy pubs and tearooms, including the famous Wilkin and Sons tearoom, the Essex Rose, perfect for some light refreshments or a delicious cream tea.

Hylands House

Hylands House, on the Hylands Estate, is a grade II, 574-hectare neo-classical villa located within Hylands Park, Chelmsford.

It was rescued from ruin by Chelmsford City Council and restoration was completed in 2007.

The venue saw scenes of popular Netflix series The Crown filmed in its halls.

Grand - Scenes of popular Netflix series the Crown have been filmed at Hyland's House (Image: Hylands Estate)

Clacton Pier

Clacton Pier has amazing attractions for all visitors to enjoy including breath taking rides, bowling, fishing and seasonal events.

The pier celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2021 and is a beloved by the seaside town’s residents.

Stunning - A dazzling scene at a busy Clacton Pier

Colchester’s Roman ruins

Colchester is rich in Roman artefacts including the foundations of a Roman theatre found 40 years ago in Maidenburgh Street.

A section of the theatre has been made visible for people to view through windows, while the only Roman Circus in Britain was also uncovered near Abbey Fields in 2004.

And don't forget Colchester Castle. There are interactive displays and star exhibits, like the Colchester Gladiator Vase and Fenwick Hoard of Roman treasure.

House for Essex, Wrabness

The Grayson Perry House. Picture: Jack Hobhouse.

The idea behind this gingerbread style house was a shrine to Essex woman Julie Cope, built by her imaginary husband as Essex’s own answer to the Taj Mahal.

Situated just outside Wrabness, it was conceived by the county’s most famous living artist, Grayson Perry, along with architect, Charles Holland, as part of a project for Living Architecture, which was set up to change public perceptions of modern architecture.

Manningtree’s history of witchcraft

Manningtree possesses a dark history rich with tales of witch hunts which took place in the town.

More than 300 women are believed to have been executed for witchcraft between 1644 and 1646, many at the hands of Mistley’s infamous self-proclaimed witchfinder general Matthew Hopkins.

Head to the town to discover more and delve into the disturbing history of the witch hunts.

Tollesbury marshes

The location just outside Tiptree has become a filming hotspot with cameras descending on the marshes.

The Essex Serpent, a Victorian drama in production for Apple TV+, has been shot on location with the likes of Tom Hiddleston in Tollesbury marshes.

Famous - The Essex Serpent was filmed at Tollesbury Marshes (Image: Submitted)

Hadleigh Castle

Just outside of Benfleet lies the ruins of this royal castle overlooking the Essex marshes.

In 1215 King John gave this area of land, known as the manor of Hadleigh, along with many other gifts, to Hubert de Burgh, his chief minister or justiciar.

Beaches across the county

Beaches in Clacton, Southend, Frinton, Walton and Harwich all have wonderful natural attractions to enjoy.

Walton’s beach has the fantastic Naze cliffs and national nature reserve provide the perfect opportunity for walking and bird watching.