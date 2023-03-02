Officers were called to outside the Co-op Havengore in Springfield, Chelmsford, at around 7.40am today (March 2) after reports of a dog being attacked by another dog.

The injured dog, a small cockapoo has been taken to the vets with serious injuries.

The other dog involved, a suspected Staffordshire bull terrier, was then stopped by their owner who left the scene.

Essex Police want to identify the man above as officers believe he can help them with their early enquiries.

A spokesman for the force said: "We are looking for the public's help in identifying this man in connection with this ongoing investigation.

"We believe he can help us with our early enquiries. Anyone with any information is asked to contact us.

"If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us."

Submit a report on the force's website or by using the online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about the website reporting services.

Alternatively, call 101.

Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox every day by signing up to our morning newsletter - don't miss out.

To make an anonymous report, contact independent charity Crimestoppers by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

Quote incident 191 of 2 March when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.