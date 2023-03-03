Pete Wicks, best known for his appearances on The Only Way is Essex, dropped into the RSPCA Danaher Animal Home in Wethersfield.

The reality star from Harlow, visited the home last month.

Danaher is urgently looking for new foster carers to join their team and Pete has lent his support to the campaign.

Pete, who is an RSPCA ambassador, said: “The RSPCA need your help. They are looking for people to help foster animals who need a little bit of love before they find their forever home.

“All you need to do is provide the love - the RSPCA are happy to pay veterinary bills and supply food, so please if you can give a home for a little while to one of these lovely animals, get in touch today.”

Danaher has organised a drop in session this weekend, Sunday, March 5, where animal lovers can find out more about becoming a pet foster carer.

The session will run from 11am until 12.30pm.

The home currently has 155 animals in its care and last year rehomed 726 animals.

Operational supervisor Craig Horsler has highlighted the importance of volunteer fosterers.

He said: “Foster carers do important voluntary work for the RSPCA, in what many say is a hugely rewarding experience which is vital for our animal welfare work.

“As much as we would love to find the perfect home straight away for each homeless animal that comes to us, it often takes time. That’s where our dedicated team of fosterers come in.

“Fosterers provide a much-needed temporary home for animals while they receive rehabilitation or are waiting to find a suitable permanent loving home.

“Where it is possible to place an animal in foster care, we prefer to do so. It means the animal can be in a home environment which is usually much better for them and has other benefits.

“If you would like to express an interest in becoming a fosterer, we’d love to hear from you.”

For more information call 0300 1114321 or email reception@danaheranimalhome.org.uk.