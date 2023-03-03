These will mainly be along the Dartford Crossing in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the M25 and the A12.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Get more great stories like this delivered to your inbox every day by signing up to our morning newsletter - don't miss out!

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, March 3 to Sunday, March 5.

There will be several closures on the A12 in Essex this weekend (PA) (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, March 3 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Northbound, there will be a carriageway closure at Junction 25 for reconstruction/renewal works between 9 pm and 5 am.

Also in both directions from Colchester to Copdock Interchange, there will be a carriageway closure for barrier/fence safety repairs at the same time.

Alongside that in both directions between Junction 23 and 24 there will be carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works from 9 pm to 5 am.

Finally, on the Northbound at Junction 19 there will be an entry slip road closure and diversion route for structure new reconstruction, also from 9 pm to 5 am.

Dartford Crossing

There are no closures scheduled on the Dartford Crossing for this day.

M25

On the M25 clockwise between Junction 27 and 28 there will be a carriageway, link road and lane closure for surfacing works between 11 pm and 6 am.

There will be limited closures on the M25 over the weekend (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, March 4 in Essex?

A12

Again, on the Northbound at Junction 19 there will be entry slip road closure and diversion route for structure new reconstruction from 9 pm to 5 am.

Dartford Crossing

The A282 Northbound west tunnel will be closed for maintenance works between 10 pm and 5 am.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise way between Junction 28 and 27 there will be carriageway, slip road and lane closure for loop works between 10 pm and 6 am.

Also on the A282 Northbound QEII bridge to the M25 anti-clockwise at Junction 31 there will be exit slip road and lane closure for technology works from 10 pm to 6 am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, March 5 in Essex?





A12

There are no A12 Essex Junction closures listed for this day.

Dartford Crossing

On the A282 Northbound Junction 1A to Junction 31 the East tunnel will be shut for maintenance works from 10 pm to 5 am.

M25

Again. on the M25 anti-clockwise way between Junction 28 and 27 there will be a carriageway, slip road and lane closure for loop works between 10.30 pm and 5.30 am.