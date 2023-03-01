Jennifer Anne Tillett, best known as Anne, was a passenger in a blue Vauxhall Zafira when it was involved in a crash on the London-bound carriageway of the A12 between junction 17 and 16.

The woman from Bicknacre was celebrating her 83rd birthday on the day of the crash.

She sadly died in hospital on Wednesday, January 25.

Jennifer Anne Tillett (Image: Essex Police)

Her family have described her as “the heart” of the family in a touching tribute.

She was a “much-loved Mum, Nanna, sister, aunt and friend.”

Anne’s family described her as “extremely kind, incredibly generous and really thoughtful”. Anne was known for her “great sense of humour” and her family and friends said she would be remembered as someone who “loved to laugh” with everyone.

Anne was, sadly, widowed eight years earlier after 53 years of happy marriage to husband Derek.

Her children told how she “remained at the heart of our large family” in the following years but that now, Anne has “been taken before her time”.

All of her family and friends joined together to say they will always miss her, enormously.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We were called to the A12 on the London-bound carriageway between junction 17 and 16 shortly after 8pm on Tuesday, 3 January, following a collision involving three vehicles.

“The cars involved were a white Toyota Hiace van, a blue Vauxhall Zafira and a gold Ford Eco-Sport.

“One of the passengers in the blue Zafira, an 83-year-old lady, sadly, late died in hospital on 25 January. The day the collision occurred, was her birthday.

“Officers in our Serious Collision Investigation Unit continue to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this collision and could assist with our enquiries to contact us.

“Please quote incident 1137 of 3 January.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

“Alternatively, you can call us on 101.”