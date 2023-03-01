The latest data from the government department reveals that in December 2022 average house prices in Chelmsford reached £393,964.

This was up from £391,981 in November, representing a 0.5 per cent increase. In the last 12 months it has risen by 9.2 per cent.

How much have house prices increased in Chelmsford?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, all prices saw an increase.

Detached houses - Up to £706,449 from £703,723 in November

- Up to £706,449 from £703,723 in November Semi-detached houses - Up to £432,493 from £430,602 in November

- Up to £432,493 from £430,602 in November Terraced houses - Up to £340,347 from £338,810 in November

- Up to £340,347 from £338,810 in November Flats - Up to £225,432 from £223,345 in November

How do Chelmsford house prices compare to the UK average?





Even when comparing Chelmsford to the picture across the UK, the area is well above the UK average with a typical property value in the nations reaching £294,329 in December.

In cash terms, the average house price in December was £26,214 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 9.8 per cent in December 2022. Prices were down by -0.4 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





We have created this map for the East of England so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of Chelmsford are the most expensive for average house prices.