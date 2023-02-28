Stars Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb, are reuniting for brand new UKTV Original series, Alison & Larry: Billericay to Barry.

Alison and Larry: Billericay to Barry finds the nation's favourite TV Essex couple Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb taking a trip down memory lane as they make the iconic highly referenced road trip from Billericay to Barry - the long way round!

Across three episodes, Alison and Larry will make the 210 mile journey whilst stopping off at beauty spots in the glorious countryside and visiting locations that have an intimate connection to them and Gavin and Stacey.

In addition to taking part in activities designed to unleash their inner 'Pam and Mick', they'll get the chance to meet up with old friends from the show along the way.

Alison Steadman, OBE said: "I can't wait to take this trip down memory lane to explore Pam and Mick's neck of the woods, as well as so many other locations precious to me. And who better to do it with than Larry! I'm so excited to be reunited."

Larry Lamb said: "I am really looking forward to reminiscing with Alison whilst taking the trip from Billericay to Barry, it was such a huge part in the plot of Gavin and Stacey. This journey holds a special place in my heart and I hope the fans are pleased with it."

Alison and Larry: Billericay to Barry is commissioned for UKTV by commissioning editor Kirsty Hanson and ordered by Gerald Casey, channel director for Gold and Hilary Rosen, director of commissioning.

Gavin, played by Mathew Horne, and Stacey, Joanna Page, reunited with their famous on screen pals Nessa, played by Ruth Jones, and Smithy, talk show host James Corden.

Alison & Larry: Billericay to Barry will air on Gold later this year.