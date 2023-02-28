According to weather experts at WxCharts, snow could be set to arrive in Essex next week, specifically Tuesday, March 7.

Heavier snow will hit parts of Manchester and the Midlands before blowing down to the Essex area.

According to the charts, snow could hit Essex on Tuesday morning.

Snow could hit Essex next Tuesday, March 7 (Image: wxcharts)

There could be anywhere from 0.2 to 1cm of snow, with temperatures expected to be around 0 to 3C.

Rainfall is also predicted therefore it is expected snow, if it falls, will not settle of cause disruption to traffic and travel.

Temperatures are expected to drop this weekend, with lowest temperatures going into the minus figures over Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Essex residents enjoyed some snow back in December , during a cold snap across the county.

A Met Office yellow warning was put in place, with south Essex the first to be hit with the wintery weather.

Totals of 2-5cm of snow was seen in parts of the county, with some parts seeing an excess of 10cm in a few spots.

All flights were suspended at Stansted Airport as roads, as well as train services being disrupted as well.