The UK's night sky was lit up with colour yesterday evening, February 27, with the lights visible as far as Cornwall.

The Aurora Borealis are typically best seen in areas with high latitudes and are closer to the Arctic, such as Iceland and Scandinavia, however, were visible in parts of the county last night.

Kevin Lee Wilson took this stunning shot of the Northern Lights above Witham (Image: Kevin Lee Wilson)

What are the Northern Lights?

The Aurora is caused by atoms and molecules in our atmosphere colliding with particles from the Sun, according to the Royal Museum Greenwich.

Adding that the light's wavy patterns are created by force lines in the Earth's magnetic field, with the different colours created by different gasses.

The lowest area of the Aurora is normally around 80 miles from Earth whilst the top could be hundreds of miles above Earth.

READ MORE >> Essex doctor struck off after he 'put patients at risk' during two operations

READ MORE >> Missing couple spotted in Colchester and Harwich are arrested by the police

Usually, Scotland is the only part of the UK that is lucky enough to see the wonders of the world, however last night, even areas of south England, including Kent and Cornwall should be able to see the display.

This photo of the Northern Lights was taken by Lizzie Barry (Image: Lizzie Barry)

Some in Essex were lucky enough to spot and snap some incredible photos of the Northern Lights in the night sky.

Shots show the Aurora Borealis lighting up Essex, with many enjoying its stunning views.

Do you have any photos of the Northern Lights? Send them in to us.