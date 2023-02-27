CONCERN is growing for the whereabouts of a man who is missing from a town in Essex.
Jamie Gilding was last seen this evening in the Chigwell area of Epping Forest.
The 33-year-old is described as white and 5ft 8ins tall and has a very slim build.
He was last seen wearing an Arsenal shirt and blue jeans and it is believed he is not wearing any footwear.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "If you’re with Jamie, or know of his whereabouts, or have any information that might help us find Jamie, please call 999, quoting incident 989 of 27 February."
