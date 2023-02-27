Greg Dwight, 38 and his partner Hannah Hoad, 34, were treated to a meal in luxurious fashion, with the "finest" cutlery, napkins, dinnerware and table service from a personal waitress.

To start, an ‘amuse bouche’ was served in the form of a barbecue snack mix before mains of a Roast Beef, West Country Cheddar and Truffle Mayo Tiger Roll and Rainbow Salmon Poke Bowl arrived, alongside ice-cold sparkling soft drinks in champagne flutes.

The items are all part of the new premium meal deal launched by the supermarket today.

READ MORE: Iconic Basildon pub which survived Covid could be bulldozed for new petrol station

Greg and Hannah enjoying their premium meal deal (Image: SWNS)

Other shoppers at the Watford store were left bemused as the couple enjoyed being waited on hand and foot in the middle of the shop floor, while many stopped to watch what meals the waitress would reveal.

Greg and Hannah, from Essex, who have been in a relationship for over five years, were chosen for their long-lasting love for the Tesco meal deal.

Between them, they have enjoyed well over 500 in total since they’ve been together.

Greg, speaking at the launch of the new premium range, available on Clubcard Prices, said: “It’s been a fun experience to celebrate our love for the iconic meal deal in such a unique way.

“We’ve always had our ideal ‘go to’ choices, but this new meal deal really mixes things up.

“There are so many new mains options with incredible flavours you wouldn’t expect, like truffle or n’duja - we can’t wait to try more of them.”

The couple were served by a waitress at their exclusive table and offered a menu of varying delights.

Food choices included vegan options such as a Mexican bean and sweet potato veg box.

Following the couple’s choices, the meals were selected immediately from the shop floor and stylishly presented before serving.

Alessandra Bellini, Tesco chief customer officer, said: “We know that our Meal Deal is hugely popular with our customers, and is a lunchtime staple for millions of people day in, day out.

“But sometimes you want to treat yourself to something a little special, and the new option gives our shoppers the opportunity to upgrade their usual lunch choices.”