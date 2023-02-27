Clacton RNLI’s D-Class lifeboat was launched to reports of a person in the icy waters shortly before midnight on Saturday, February 25.

The boat rushed to Clacton Pier to carry out a search of the area where the person had last been spotted.

The HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter was also called to the scene, while Essex Police carried out enquiries on the shore.

Search - Clacton RNLI's D-Class and Atlantic lifeboats were launched. Picture: Mark Walsham/RNLI (Image: RNLI/Mark Walsham)

A spokesman for Clacton RNLI said: “The volunteer crew launched their D-Class inshore lifeboat into a clear but dark night with slight sea conditions and headed to the reported location of Clacton Pier.

“The crew proceeded to search from the west to east side of the pier searching extensively in and around the pier.

“The lifeboat station’s Atlantic 85 B-Class lifeboat was additionally launched to support, alongside air support from the search and rescue helicopter above.

“A thorough shoreline search was then conducted by both volunteer lifeboat crews and the helicopter, but no casualty was located.”

Shortly after the crews were informed by Essex Police that the reported individual had been found safe and well ashore.

The crews were stood down by the coastguard and returned to the station in Hastings Avenue, where the lifeboats were recovered and ready for service again by 2.10am.