Essex Police were called to the incident shortly before 5pm on Friday, February 24 in Paddock Drive, Chelmsford.

The force has since sadly confirmed the driver of the car, a man aged in his 50s, has died.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are now in a position to confirm a man has sadly died after a collision which took place in Paddock Drive, Chelmsford.

“We were called to the one-vehicle incident shortly before 5pm yesterday, Friday 24 February.

“We arrived alongside colleagues in the ambulance service and the road was closed whilst the incident was dealt with.

“Sadly, we can now confirm the driver of the vehicle, a man aged in his 50s, has died.

“His family are being supported by our officers.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has doorbell, CCTV or dashcam footage of it.

“Please quote incident 815 of 24 February when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”