Sgt Andrew Hynes and PC Zoe Bowers were called to the beach just before 11pm on a cold night after a member of the public reported there was a person in the water.

The officers searched the shoreline and found the women after hearing her cries for help.

She was gripping onto the supports of the pier and was struggling to stay afloat in strong currents.

Rescue - Sgt Andrew Hynes was handed a commendation by Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington (Image: Essex Police)

Sgt Hynes said: “As I got towards the pier, I heard ‘Help me! Help me!’.

"Officers came down with searchlights and there were a couple of fishermen with torches.

“We saw her head and her clinging to the pier.

"I took my jacket off, handed over my wallet and keys, ran in and swam out to her.”

Sgt Hynes powered through the icy water, reached the woman and pulled her back towards PC Bowers and a colleague who’d both waded in to help.

PC Bowers regularly swims in the sea off the Essex coast, but said she was shocked by the temperature of the water during the incident, which happened in January last year.

“It was freezing. I could barely breathe I was so cold,” she said.

Sgt Hynes went under several times as he fought to keep the woman’s head above water, but all three officers and the woman made it safely back to the beach.

The woman was showing signs of hyperthermia and transferred to a waiting ambulance where she received treatment.

Sgt Hynes and PC Bowers, who were handed commendations by Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington, were praised for their bravery, professionalism and commitment that "undoubtedly saved the life of a vulnerable person".

PC Bowers said: “It’s a great honour and not something I thought would happen this early in my career.

"It’s a great day and nice to be recognised even though we were only doing our jobs.”

Speaking at the event, Mr Harrington said: “Faced with a dangerous and potentially tragic situation, the officers displayed extraordinary courage even if it meant considerable personal risk."