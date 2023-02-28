There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in the Maldon district, taking the total there since the outbreak of the pandemic to 224.

Four new fatalities were recorded in the Braintree district, taking the total 583.

The latest figures are for the week up to February 9.

In Chelmsford there were three more deaths, taking the total to 585, and there were seven more deaths in Colchester where the total is now 637.

A total of 182,830 deaths were recorded throughout England by February 9, including 21,124 deaths across the East of England.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before February 23 – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.