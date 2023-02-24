A POPULAR singer and songwriter has visited an Essex hospital after he offered to pay for people to have scans due to the rising number of NHS wait lists.
Singer-songwriter Sir Rod Stewart, 78, made a visit to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, in Harlow, after hearing people’s stories of trying to access healthcare.
He said the situation was 'ridiculous' compared with him being able to afford private healthcare and going for a scan easily at an empty clinic.
Speaking previously to Sky News Sir Rod said: "People are dying because they cannot get scans.
"I just want to do some good things, and this, I think, it’s a good thing because if other people follow me, I’d love it."
Sir Rod, a Conservative voter, also called for the NHS to be rebuilt with billions of pounds.
He added: "I have been a Tory for a long time, but I think this Government should stand out now and give the Labour Party a go at it because this is heart-breaking for the nurses.
"It’s just sad, I’m so proud to be British, and I can’t stand it being this way.”
Viewers were told to contact Sky News to get a scan paid for by Sir Rod.
