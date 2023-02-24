Councillor Andrew Wiles, 60, also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance after appearing at Basildon Magistrates Court on February 23.

Since his arrest on January 27, he has had his membership of the Conservative Party temporarily suspended.

Councillor Wiles, who represents the Brentwood South ward for Brentwood Borough Council and the Brentwood South division for Essex County Council, has also been suspended temporarily within the Conservative groups on both those councils while the outcome of any action is decided.

Councillor Wiles was arrested following a single vehicle collision at around 6pm on January 27 in Crown Street, Brentwood. He appeared at Basildon Magistrates on February 23 where he was fined £507 and disqualified from driving for 22 months.

According to court documents he registered 86mg in 100 ml of breath when breathalysed. The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

An Essex Police statement said: “A 60-year-old man arrested following a collision on Friday January 27 in Brentwood has since been charged.

“Andrew Terrance Wiles, 60, of Oaktree Close, Brentwood has been charged with driving whilst over the alcohol limit and driving without insurance. This was following a single vehicle collision on Crown Street in Brentwood.”

Councillor Wiles has been a member of Essex County Council since May 6, 2021.

He has also been a member of Brentwood Borough Council since the same date when his 665 votes beat the Labour Party candidate by 10 votes. He is scheduled for re-election in 2024.

Councillor Wiles was described in election material in 2021 as a long standing local resident of Brentwood South who works nearby in Warley in retail.

Councillor Wiles currently sits on Brentwood Borough Council’s planning and licensing committee. He was not present at a planning meeting on February 21.

A statement from the Brentwood and Ongar Conservative Association said: “Cllr Andrew Wiles has had his membership of The Conservative Party temporarily suspended pending the outcome of a court case into an alleged motoring offence. He is also temporarily suspended within the Conservative groups on both Brentwood Borough Council and Essex County Council.”