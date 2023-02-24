John Berry, of Turpins Close, Holland-on-Sea, appeared before Chelmsford Crown Court via a video link from HMP Chelmsford this morning.

His wife, Edna, who was aged in her 80s, died in hospital on Tuesday after suffering a serious head injury.

Berry appeared before the court, wearing a grey prison tracksuit, and spoke only to confirm his name and to acknowledge Judge Christopher Morgan’s comments.

Carolyn Gardiner, prosecuting, said the case related to the alleged murder of Berry’s wife, Edna, which took place on February 21 this year.

She said: “He was arrested at home.

“He was at Colchester Magistrates’ Court yesterday [Thursday] where he was remanded in custody.”

Satya Chotalia, defending, told the court there was no indication as to the issues in the case “at this stage”.

No application for bail wa made and the defendant was again remanded in custody.

Speaking to Berry, who is hard of hearing, Judge Morgan said: “Your next hearing date will be April 28.

“On that date, you will be brought to Chelmsford Crown Court.

“By then I hope that you have had the opportunity of discussing this case with your legal representative and will be in a position to indicate to the court firstly whether this is going to be a trial and, if it is, the likely issues.

“You will remain in custody until that date or any application for bail is made on your behalf and considered by the court.”

Essex Police launched a murder investigation on Tuesday after finding Mrs Berry had suffered a serious head injury at the house in Turpins Close.

Det Chief Insp Ant Alcock, of Essex Police, previously said the incident has “deeply affected” everyone who had a hand in the police response.

Clacton MP Giles Watling added: "The entire community has been left shocked by this incident.

"Residents were comforted to be informed early that this was an isolated incident and there was no wider threat to the community.

"My thoughts are with the family and friends and everyone affected by this tragic incident."