Emergency services were called to Norway Crescent at around 8.45pm on Monday, February 20.

The police and the air ambulance were also sent to the scene following a call from the ambulance service about the woman’s condition.

The woman, who was in her late 30s, was taken to Colchester Hospital.

A spokesman for Essex Police said the force can now confirm that she sadly died on Thursday, February 23.

An investigation to establish the circumstances that led to her unexpected death remains ongoing.

A man has been arrested in relation to the incident and has been released on police bail.

Det Insp Kev Hughes, from Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “I would like to extend my condolences to this woman’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We continue to investigate what has happened, we are carrying out enquiries with local residents and medical professionals in order to provide answers to her family.

“A man has been arrested in connection with this and currently remains on bail.

"Until the facts surrounding this death are established, we continue to ask the public not to speculate.”

Doctors tended to the woman at the scene before taking her to hospital.

A spokesman for the East Anglian Air Ambulance Service added: “Doctor Ed and Critical Care Paramedic Nigel gave the patient a full assessment, administered pain relief and provided high levels of monitoring throughout.

“She was taken to Colchester General Hospital by land ambulance, accompanied by the air ambulance crew, for further treatment.”