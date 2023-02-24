Danny Bench, who is known for Murals by Danny Bench, has painted the mural for the community following the death of the mother-of-two.

The body of Nicola Bulley, 45, was discovered in the River Wyre, in Lancashire, on Sunday, more than three weeks after she went missing.

The mother-of-two was originally from Essex, and had been a pupil at William de Ferrers School, in South Woodham Ferrers.

Danny had gone to the same school as Nicola and her sister, Louise, who gave him permission to create the mural in Hullbridge Road.

It is believed since the mural was created, a number of people have visited to pay tribute, and leave flowers in memory of Nicola Bulley.