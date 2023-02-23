Sonia Hayes, coroner for Essex, has singled out miscommunication among emergency services, including Essex Police and a lack of understanding at Essex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (EPUT) as key shortcomings revealed in the light of Jayden Booroff’s death in 2020.

Now EPUT has recruited a former senior police detective to strengthen communication and working practices with emergency service partners. And a communication tool called SBAR (situation, background, assessment, recommendation) originally developed by the military has been introduced to ensure clinical staff share concise information about patients with police in an emergency.

READ MORE: Essex secondary school was forced to close early as police called

Jayden, who was living with mental health difficulties including delusional thoughts and periods of psychosis, died on October 23, 2020 after he was hit by a train in Chelmsford. He had previously been sectioned under the Mental Health Act at the Linden Centre in Broomfield – run by EPUT – but had absconded on October 23 by following staff out of the building.

The changes in communications have come after the coroner’s prevention of future deaths report warned that EPUT did not conduct sufficient amount of observations on the ward and there was a lack of understanding in the difference between a mental health patient who does not return from a period of authorised leave, and someone subject to detention under the Mental Health Act, who has escaped.

Because of this lack of clarity she said there is concern as to how information is then communicated to emergency services searching for the patient.

In addition she also highlighted concerns around miscommunication between EPUT and emergency services, Essex Police and EPUT and between Essex Police and other emergency services and the lack of a senior single point of contact in EPUT for communications with emergency services.

Her report said: “In seeking further information, how a risk managed within the confines of a secure mental health ward may change for an escaped patient and whether there is real and immediate risk of serious or fatal harm to self or others, rather than assumptions that language is being used in the same way by different services.”

A 10-day inquest in November 2022 concluded that Jayden’s use of illicit drugs and alcohol contributed heavily to his psychotic condition and if this had been addressed earlier, it may have made a difference to his health, wellbeing and treatment.

It added that more consideration should have been given to Jayden’s relevant family history and more weight should have been given to this alongside the diagnosis that his psychosis was triggered by drug and alcohol use only.

The inquest also said that the layout of The Linden Centre, in particular the areas around the main doors, was not appropriate for ensuring the safety of its more vulnerable patients. Procedures around the use and allocation of pinpoint alarms was inadequate.

In addition the policy of recording and reporting absconsions was not clear enough and this contributed to a “reduction in observation levels and inconsistencies in prescribed medications”.

It also added that mistakes had been made in updating key documents, risk assessments were not updated accurately enough or in good time, which failed to capture important information.

Jayden had been admitted to The Linden Centre on October 19 2020 after experiencing a psychotic episode whilst staying with friends in Bristol.

However shortly before 8pm on October 23, he was able to abscond from The Linden Centre after tailgating a member of staff out.

He then ran from the building and travelled by foot towards Chelmsford town centre. He was struck by a train and killed at around 9.45pm that night.

The coroner spelt out in her report following that inquest that contributing factors that led to Jayden’s death included his illicit drug and alcohol use which contributed to his psychosis and led to intrusive thoughts, threats to self-harm and fear of being detained.

There was also a family history of mental history which was not considered strongly enough and the layout of The Linden Centre in particular the areas around the main doors was not appropriate for ensuring the safety of its more vulnerable patients.

The report added: “Communication between all healthcare professionals involved in Jayden’s treatment was unsatisfactory, with mistakes being made in updating key documents. Risk assessments were not updated accurately enough or in good time, and failed to capture important information, including historical and emerging information.

EPUT says improvements to ward safety have resulted in a 60 per cent reduction in incidents of patients absconding from inpatient mental health wards between 2019 and 2021. EPUT reports all instances of unapproved absence as an absconsion – including late return from approved home visits.

Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox every day by signing up to our morning newsletter - don't miss out.

Paul Scott, chief executive of Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Our condolences remain with Jayden’s family, friends and loved ones at this difficult time.

“Since this tragic incident in 2020, we identified a need to strengthen communication with Essex Police and have taken action to ensure information sharing in an emergency is timely and accurate. We have also made significant investment in safety improvements across all mental health wards.

“Patient safety remains our absolute priority and we continue to look closely at the coroner’s recommendations to ensure lessons are shared across our organisation. We will respond to the coroner’s report in full in due course.”

Essex Police has been asked for comment.