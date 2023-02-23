The monarch, who assumed the throne following the death of Her Majesty the Queen last September, will visit the newly-crowned city on March 7.

He will make the royal trip alongside Queen Consort and wife Camila to commemorate Colchester being awarded city status and as part of the area’s Year of Celebration.

Senior dignitaries and figures at Colchester Council have unsurprisingly welcomed the news of the historic visit.

Tim Young, who is the Mayor of Colchester, is thrilled the city will be graced by the highest echelons of royalty next month.

He said: “It is with enormous pride we look forward to welcoming The King and The Queen Consort to Colchester as part of our Year of Celebration of modern city status.

“It will certainly be one of the highest honours of my time as Mayor.

“Their Majesties’ first visit will be a proud moment for Colchester, and I know local residents will share our delight The King and Queen Consort are visiting our city.

Delighted - Mayor of Colchester, Tim Young (Image: Newsquest)

Echoing the views of his council counterpart, David King, leader of Colchester Council, said he is equally as excited to welcome the reigning monarch.

“We are delighted The King and Queen Consort are able to join us in celebrating Colchester as a modern city,” he added.

“We look forward to introducing them to an array of charities and community groups that help make our city such a wonderful place to live, work and visit.

“My thanks and congratulations go to the whole team at Colchester Council for the work they have done and are doing to make this historic occasion possible as part.

Further details on the royal visit will be confirmed in due course.

Colchester Council will also publish further information, including road closures and public access, on its website colchester.gov.uk in the coming week.