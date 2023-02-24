These will mainly be along the Dartford Crossing in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the M25 and the A12.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Get more great stories like this delivered to your inbox every day by signing up to our morning newsletter - don't miss out!

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, February 24 to Sunday, February 26.

There will be several closures on the A12 in Essex this weekend (PA) (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, February 24 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Northbound, there will be a carriageway closure at Junction 25 for reconstruction/renewal works between 9 pm and 5 am.

Additionally, in both directions from Colchester to Copdock Interchange there will be a carriageway closure for barrier/fence safety repairs at the same time.

Dartford Crossing

There are no closures scheduled on the Dartford Crossing for this day.

M25

No closures are listed for the M25 Essex junctions on this day.

There will be limited closures on the M25 over the weekend (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, February 25 in Essex?

A12

There are no A12 Essex Junction closures listed for this day.

Dartford Crossing

On the A282 QEII Bridge, there will be a carriageway closure for structural works from 8 pm to 10 am.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise way between Junction 28 and 27 there will be carriageway, slip road and lane closure for loop works between 10 pm and 6 am.

Also at Junction 31 there will be an entry slip road closure for bearing replacement from 8 pm to 10 am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, February 26 in Essex?





A12

There are no A12 Essex Junction closures listed for this day.

Dartford Crossing

On the A282 Northbound Junction 1A to Junction 31 the East tunnel will be shut for maintenance works from 10 pm to 5 am.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise way between Junction 28 and 27 there will be carriageway, slip road and lane closure for loop works between 10.30 pm and 5.30 am.