There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branches, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Lemmy

Lemmy (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Six years old

Breed - Spaniel

Colour - Brown and white

Lemmy is a joyful dog who is looking for his forever home and would love to find a family who has the time and patience to help him settle in.

He is full of energy and loves to play games such as fetch and tug of war, as well as go on walks.

He might need some training around the home, but Danaher Animal Home reckon he would pick things up quickly.

If you want to adopt Lemmy you can view their full profile here.

Atticus

Atticus (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - One year old

Breed - German Short Hair Pointer

Colour - Brown

Atticus is a dog who is looking for an experienced adult home that can give him the time he needs.

He suffers from separation anxiety so ideally, he needs someone who works from home or is retired/home based most of the time.

Additionally, he is very obedient and loves his walks and meeting other dogs for playtime.

If you want to adopt Atticus you can view their full profile here.

Jasper and Sweetpea

Jasper and Sweetpea (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male (Jasper) and Female (Sweetpea)

Age - Between three and six months old

Breed - British shorthair

Colour - Grey and black

Jasper and Sweetpea are looking for a home together, and are described as having "playful personalities".

They would love company around for a good part of the day, could live with children of secondary school age and would need to be able to go outside to explore.

Additionally, they would prefer not to live with a dog.

If you want to adopt Jasper and Sweetpea you can view their full profile here.

Cassidy

Cassidy (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - 13 years old (approx.)

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black and White

Cassidy is a cat who came into the care of the RSPCA last October as a stray, and has spent the last few months getting back to full health.

She is hyperthyroid and is now stable on her medication but will require blood tests every 6 months to check her levels.

Additionally, she's had a few teeth removed and has a malformed leg which she is still mobile with.

She is described as "extremely affectionate" and has a calm presence that enjoys human companionship.

She would love a calm, indoor home, as the only pet.

If you want to adopt Cassidy you can view their full profile here.

RSPCA says many animals are being abandoned in Essex

Last year the RSPCA shared that there were 850 reports of abandoned animals in Essex in 2021.

From January to July in 2022, 750 reports had already been made which was a 51 per cent increase from the same timeframe in 2021.

The charity fears the huge rise in pet ownership, which skyrocketed during the pandemic, coupled with the cost of living crisis, has put a strain on people's finances.

Dermot Murphy, chief inspectorate officer at the RSPCA, said: “The idea of putting your cat in a carrier and taking them to a secluded spot in the woods before walking away is absolutely unthinkable and heart-breaking to most pet owners.

“Sadly we are seeing animals callously abandoned like this every single day.”