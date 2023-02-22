Employees at the East of England Ambulance Service will down tools on March 8.

The demonstration, which is being spearheaded by UNISON, has been described as a “serious escalation” and a “result of the Government’s failure to hold pay talks”.

The strike will mark the first time the union’s East of England ambulance staff have taken to the picket line during the current row over NHS pay.

They will join colleagues working for ambulance services in London, Yorkshire, the North East, North West and South West, who are also expected to walk out.

Christina McAnea, UNISON general secretary, said: "Unfortunately for patients, staff and anyone that cares about the NHS, the strikes go on.

"There can be no pick-and-mix solution. NHS workers in five unions are involved in strike action over pay, staffing and patient care.

"Choosing to speak to one union and not others won't stop the strikes and could make a bad situation much worse.

"The entire NHS team is absolutely determined to stand firm for better patient care.”