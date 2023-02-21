Yesterday evening, Lancashire Police confirmed a body recovered in the River Wyre in Lancashire was that of missing Nicola Bulley.

She went missing in the Lancashire village of St Michael’s on Wyre in January 23.

In memory: flowers left at the River Wyre (Image: PA Wire)

She had been walking her dog after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, off at school.

The body of the 45-year-old was found by two walkers on Sunday after being missing for 23 days.

The mother of two, originally from Essex, had been a pupil at William de Ferrers School in Trinity Row, South Woodham Ferrers.

Former school: William de Ferrers (Image: Google)

Her family have said they can let her “rest now” she has been found.

The school released a statement, paying its respects to Mrs Bulley.

A spokesman for William de Ferrers School said: “It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of former William de Ferrers student Nicola Bulley.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Nicola’s family and friends, many of whom are within our own South Woodham Ferrers community.

“We would like to respect the family's privacy at this most difficult time.”

Ms Bulley’s family paid tribute to her in a statement read by the police’s head of crime Det Chief Supt Pauline Stables, where they said: “We love you, always have and always will.”

The statement continued: “Our family liaison officers have had to confirm our worst fears today.

“We will never be able to comprehend what Nikki had gone through in her last moments and that will never leave us.

“We will never forget Nikki - how could we? She was the centre of our world, she was the one who made our lives so special and nothing will cast a shadow over that.

“Our girls will get the support they need from the people who love them the most.

“Finally, Nikki, you are no longer a missing person, you have been found, we can let you rest now.”