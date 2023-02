Yesterday evening police confirmed a body recovered in the River Wyre in Lancashire was that of missing Nicola Bulley.

She went missing in the Lancashire village of St Michael’s on Wyre in January 23.

In memory: flowers left at the River Wyre (Image: PA Wire)

She had been walking her dog after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at school.

The mother of two, originally from Essex, attended the William de Ferrers School in Trinity Row, South Woodham Ferrers.

Former school: William de Ferrers (Image: Google)

Her family have said they can let her “rest now” she has been found.

The school has released an emotional statement, paying respects to Mrs Bulley and leaving their thoughts with her family and friends and those who knew her in the area.

A spokesman for William de Ferrers School said: “It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of former William de Ferrers student, Nicola Bulley.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Nicola’s family and friends, many of whom are within our own South Woodham Ferrers community.

“We would like to respect the families privacy at this most difficult time.”