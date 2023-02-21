Whether you're a fan of architecture or a naturally curious tourist, you are going to enjoy this list. From German castles to the amazing cathedrals of Brazil, here is our list of the most impressive architectural structures on the planet.

Epic Architecture: What Makes a Building Epic?

They say that one's perception of beauty determines its value. We compiled a varied list using a variety of sources because beauty is such a subjective and vast topic. The CuddlyNest team of travel lovers, as well as the specialists (World Architecture Awards in 2019), and many others were all sources of information.

Neuschwanstein Castle, Germany

This castle is a Romanesque Revival palace from the 19th century located on a hilltop above the German village of Hohenschwangau in southern Bavaria. King Ludwig II of Bavaria commissioned Richard Wagner, a well-known German composer and theatre director, to have Neuschwanstein built in his honour and a retreat. It's interesting to note that the location was constructed using the King's private wealth and not the people's money.

You can see that many of the chambers of Neuschwanstein, such as the Singers Hall, were influenced by some of Wagner's figures when you visit today.

Mont Saint-Michel Abbey, France

Did you know that French composer Claude Debussy frequently visited the island of Mont-Saint-Michel to find inspiration for his piano prelude, La Cathédrale Engloutie.

The abbey, which was built in the tenth century, features a variety of architectural styles, including Gothic, Roman, and West Roman. Mont-Saint-Michel was also used as inspiration for the famous Minas Tirith, "the capital of men", in the Lord of The Rings trilogy.

From Paris, board a train at Montparnasse and travel to Rennes to reach Mont Saint-Michel. You can take a coach from Rennes to Mont St. Michel village. It costs nothing to enter the abbey.

Casino di Venezia

There's nothing like the history of roulette, with its roots tracing back to 18th century France and its evolution into a beloved casino game played around the world but Casino di Venezia was there even before that. It opened its doors in 1638 and is often regarded as the first casino in history. This majestic structure had been constructed in the 15th century by early Renaissance architect Mauro Codussi, making it older than 150 years even at that time.

Many original elements of the casino still exist, including frescoes and artwork created by Italian masters including Giovanni Battista Crosato and Mattia Bortoloni. Also, there is a diner with the name The Wagner that was given to it in honour of the composer who frequented it in the 1860s and 1870s.

Milan Cathedral, Italy

The Duomo di Milano also referred to as the Milan Cathedral, and its construction first started in the fourth century. The construction of this majestic cathedral spanned nearly six centuries and is the biggest Gothic church in the world featuring a roofline with a dense grid of pinnacles and spires supported by flying buttresses. More than 90 gargoyles and over 3,400 figurines can be seen in Milan's Duomo.

Freebooter, Netherlands

The studio-loop, located in Amsterdam, constructed the modernist Freebooter residential building in 2019. The building's construction from timbers exhibited in a parametric shape, which allows light to flood the apartments while preserving residents' privacy, is its most intriguing feature.

The Vessel, New York City

There are countless architectural marvels in New York. The Empire State Building and the Chrysler Building are just two of the well-known structures that dot the city's skyline. These are undoubtedly the most famous buildings in New York, but if you're in Manhattan, be sure to visit The Vessel.

This contemporary New York structure has 154 flights of stairs, 2500 steps, and 80 landings for you to ascend. It has a honeycomb-like appearance. Although many architects find it attractive, some claim it is overly costly.

Metropolitan Cathedral of Brasília, Brazil

One of Brazil's most magnificent architectural works is the Cathedral of Brasilia, which was created by the talented architect Oscar Niemeyer, who was regarded as one of the main pioneers in the development of modern architecture.

The sixteen exterior concrete columns of the church, which symbolise two hands reaching upward, are among its most striking characteristics. The interior of the building is just as stunning and features stained glass windows with various shades of blue, white, and brown.