Commuters are facing delays on the A12 following a four vehicle crash.
The major road London bound was partially blocked by the crash just before the fire headquarters between junction 23 for Kelvedon south and 22 for Witham north.
Drivers are currently facing queues back past junction 23 and are advised to try and to find an alternative route.
A12 Londonbound – earlier accident has been CLEARED from i just before the fire headquarters between J23 (Kelvedon south) and J22 (Witham north). Queues remains back to J25 (A120/Marks Tey). pic.twitter.com/1lH8sAYK8m— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) February 21, 2023
