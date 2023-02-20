Live

Live: Stanway landfill fire causes heavy smoke live updates

By Millie Emmett

  • Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire in Stanway
  • Crews reported around 500 metres of rubbish was on fire
  • Firefighters requested two additional crews from Halstead and Wivenhoe

1 Comments
