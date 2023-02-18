With help from missingpeople.org.uk, we have compiled a list of eight people currently missing from Essex.

Missing persons cases range from more than 30 years ago to just a few months ago.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of anyone on the list is urged to call 116 000.

Those worried about the safety of anyone on the list should call police on 101 or 999 if it is an emergency.

If you are reading this and feature on the list, Missing People provides free, confidential support to help you, whatever your situation. You can call them at any time on 116 000.

For more information, visit missingpeople.org.uk.

Timothy Hatcher

Age at disappearance - 69

Missing from - Chelmsford

Date of disappearance - December 20 2022

Reference Number - 22-004958

Jill Brown

Jill Brown

Age at disappearance - 19

Missing from - Dovercourt

Date of disappearance - January 3 1978

Reference Number - 97-000614

Patricia Finnie

Patricia Finnie

Age at disappearance - 63

Missing from - Southend

Date of disappearance - April 11 2017

Reference Number - 17-002855

Lorraine Freeman

Lorraine Freeman

Age at disappearance - 35

Missing from - Purfleet

Date of disappearance - August 13 1998

Reference Number - 99-001454

Sandra Gant

Sandra Gant

Age at disappearance - 48

Missing from - Clacton

Date of disappearance - November 14 2003

Reference Number - 03-001671

Asmerijdo Hoxha

Asmerijdo Hoxha

Age at disappearance - 17

Missing from - Braintree

Date of disappearance - January 3 2020

Reference Number - 20-000387

Timothy Salmon

Timothy Salmon

Age at disappearance - 43

Missing from - Clacton

Date of disappearance - May 1 2007

Reference Number - 07-020431

Anthony Stammers

Anthony Stammers

Age at disappearance - 27

Missing from - Colchester

Date of disappearance - May 27 2012

Reference Number - 12-001452