Brandon Dixon, 19, of Bromley Road, Frating, admitting driving without due care and attention on the A12 near Chelmsford on August 20 last year.

Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard traffic was heavy and slow moving when Dixon, who was in a Ford Fiesta, crossed chevrons and solid white lines to use the junction 18 sliproad.

Dixon accelerated and undertook queuing vehicles before reaching the end of the sliproad where he “cut back in front” of vehicles.

At court on February 9, magistrates handed him five penalty points and fined him £230.

He was also ordered to pay a £92 victim services charge and £110 costs.