The festival of light runs until Saturdaty from 5pm to 10pm with dazzling light displays and fun across the city.

This year there are a number of new illuminations have been unveiled that will be included in the festival.

Here's a rundown of the illuminations and the locations

Cliff Gardens

Disco City at Cliff Gardens will feature Southend DJ legends from clubs past and present pumping out tunes under a huge two metre disco ball suspended from the observation tower footbridge next to Pier Hill.

Central Museum

At Central Museum there will be the breath-taking Ursula Lassos the Moon installation which is a realistic 3D projection of the moon as it hovers in the air and rotates gently.

Southend High Street

The installation Emergence, by Southend City BID, which will be at the top of the high street. Visitors walking up from the seafront will see the installation Brilliance just past the railway bridge, find Scribble Trees and benches outside Southend Central station and Halo near to The Forum, before re-joining the High Street to find Pulse.



Royal Square and Southend Pier

Light battle, sponsored by Forward Motion, with be at Royal Square and the Nova light display will be at Southend Pier.

The event last year saw more than 200,000 visitors attend. This year’s illuminations are being sponsored by Southend Bid, Forward Motion, Southend Tourism Partnership and Atlantic Pacific Group.

Displays returning for this year include Scribble Trees, Light Benches, and Disco City.

Another new addition for this year is Ursula Lassos the Moon, a 3D realistic Moon lassoed to a stake in the ground.