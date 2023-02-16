Officers were called to an area near to a green off Waterson Vale in Chelmsford at around 11.30pm on Sunday, February 12, following reports of a serious assault.

The victim, Andy Wood, from Braintree, was taken to hospital where he later died.

Andy Wood (Image: Essex Police)

The community has paid tribute following the tragic incident, with the teen described as "kind" and "loving" by his family.

His former school - Honywood, in Coggeshall - said Andy was a “beacon of positivity who radiated kindness”.

Following the incident, investigating officers have now charged an 18-year-old man in connection with Andy’s death.

Elijah Clark, of Gloucester Avenue, Chelmsford, is charged with murder, ABH, and possession of a pointed article.

He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates Court today, February 16.

Colchester Magistrates Court

Officers also arrested a 17-year-old youth yesterday afternoon on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the investigation. He remains in custody.

Enquiries continue and anyone with any information who hasn’t already contacted the police is asked to get in touch, quoting incident 1321 of February 12.

A major incident public portal has also been launched, which can be accessed at bit.ly/3jZ4Kcc.