There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branches, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Marley

Markey (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Six years old (approx.)

Breed - Labrador Retriever

Colour - Black and Tan

Marley is described as a friendly and loving dog who is looking for a secure home "where he can find a good sunspot to snooze in and receive nice chin rubs".

Due to his gentle nature, he gets on well with most dogs, so could live with another one pending introductions.

Marley also suffers from chronic ear infections and is currently receiving eardrops for this.

If you want to adopt Marley you can view their full profile here.

Cassidy

Cassidy (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - 13 years old (approx.)

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black and White

Cassidy is a cat who came into the care of the RSPCA last October as a stray, and has spent the last few months getting back to full health.

She is hyperthyroid and is now stable on her medication but will require blood tests every 6 months to check her levels.

Additionally, she's had a few teeth removed and has a malformed leg which she is still mobile with.

She is described as "extremely affectionate" and has a calm presence that enjoys human companionship.

She would love a calm, indoor home, as the only pet.

If you want to adopt Cassidy you can view their full profile here.

Joy

Joy (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Five years old (approx.)

Breed - British shorthair

Colour - Black

Joy was brought into the care of the RSPCA after living in a severely overcrowded home with many other cats.

She is described as very sociable and loves the company of humans so would be the perfect cat companion.

Additionally, she could live with children of secondary school age and would need to be able to go outside to explore.

If you want to adopt Joy you can view their full profile here.

Nutmeg and Hughy

Nutmeg and Hughy (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female (Nutmeg) and Male (Hughy)

Age - Five months old (Nutmeg) and Adult (Hughy)

Breed - Netherland Dwarf (Nutmeg) and Polish (Hughy)

Colour - Brown (Nutmeg) and White (Hughy)

Nutmeg and Hughy are looking for a home together since meeting and becoming close friends at Danaher Animal Home.

Hughy arrived first after his previous owner was no longer able to care for him, whilst Nutmeg had been abandoned and left to fend for herself.

Both were a little nervous at first but soon came to grow into themselves and they eventually found each other.

If you want to adopt Nutmeg and Hughy you can view their full profile here.

RSPCA says many animals are being abandoned in Essex

Last year the RSPCA shared that there were 850 reports of abandoned animals in Essex in 2021.

From January to July in 2022, 750 reports had already been made which was a 51 per cent increase from the same timeframe in 2021.

The charity fears the huge rise in pet ownership, which skyrocketed during the pandemic, coupled with the cost of living crisis, has put a strain on people's finances.

Dermot Murphy, chief inspectorate officer at the RSPCA, said: “The idea of putting your cat in a carrier and taking them to a secluded spot in the woods before walking away is absolutely unthinkable and heart-breaking to most pet owners.

“Sadly we are seeing animals callously abandoned like this every single day.”