National Highways says the M25 is closed anti-clockwise between J25 (Cheshunt) and J24 (Potters Bar) due to a Met Police UK incident.

They add due to the nature of the incident there is currently “no estimation for when any lanes may potentially be re-opened”.

READ MORE >> 'It's heart-breaking': Baby Fred fighting cancer despite being told was 'unlikely'

Heavy traffic is already forming and is already all the way back to the Essex area.

AA Traffic News also confirm the incident.

They add: “Road closed, long delays, and queuing traffic due to police incident on M25 anti-clockwise from J27 M11 to J24 A111 Stagg Hill (Potters Bar)

“Congestion almost back to J28 A12 (Brentwood).”

More to follow.